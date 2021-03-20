No CAA, NCR if TMC wins: Javed Khan

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Kasba candidate Javed Ahmed Khan took out rally at ward 66 and filed nomination on Friday.



"We urge people to vote for TMC. If you (people) cast your vote in favour of TMC, then Mamata Banerjee will win the election and become Bengal's Chief Minister for the third time and CAA and NCR will not be implemented in the state," said Khan, during the campaign in his constituency.

"Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is fighting against the Modi government that is determined to implement the draconian law (Citizenship Amendment Act - CAA) in the country," said Khan, who had won the Kasba seat on a TMC ticket by garnering 91,679 votes in the 2016 Bengal Assembly elections.

His main opponent, Shatarup Ghosh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), took the second position by receiving 79,795 votes. Bikash Debnath from BJP stood third receiving 17,550 votes.

In 2011 as well, Khan won the constituency by defeating Ghosh with a margin of 19,889 votes or 11.57 percent.

Referring to his opponent Ghosh, Khan said: "I don't want to say anything about him (Ghosh). He is a young guy. He had lost twice from Kasba constituency." On March 13, he had held a road show in his constituency by riding on a bullock cart to protest against the rising prices of fuel.