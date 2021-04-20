No bar for vaccine during 'Roza': Clerics

KOLKATA: Muslim clerics on Monday clarified that people fasting during Ramzan can take Covid vaccination without any hesitation.



"Your roza (fast) will not get makrooh or break if you take Covid vaccination injection," said Maulana Shafique Qasmi, Imam of Nakhoda Masjid, opposing the belief that Muslims cannot take Corona vaccine injection during Ramadan.

He reiterated that taking energy injection in the stomach or head to keep fast is prohibited during fast.

The cleric pointed out that the Covid vaccine does not have any nutritional value and is allowed to be administered during fasting.

Ramzan month started on April 14. Muslims across the world fast during the Ramzan month. A special prayer, Taraweeh namaz, is performed at night by the Muslims at mosques. Last year, mosques were shut in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Depending upon sighting of moon, this year Eid Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 14 or May 15.