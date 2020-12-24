No additional Metro services on Christmas

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway will run no additional services on December 25 for Christmas this year.



On December 14, the number of train services was increased from 204 to 216. On Christmas day, the same number of services (216) will operate.The first service will start from both - Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 07.00 am and from Noapara at 07.09 am. The last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm and Noapara at 9.25 pm. Services will be available every 7 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours. "E-passes will not be required for senior citizens, ladies and children (below 15 years)," said an official.

However, e-pass will be required for male passengers (above 15 years and below 60 years) between 3.00 pm and 8.00 pm on Christmas day. No token will be issued. Meanwhile, on Wednesday the first trial run on Noapara- Dakshineswar extension stretch of North-South Metro was conducted smoothly.