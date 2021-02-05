NKDA working to convert New Town community market into zero plastic zone

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is working to convert a community market in New Town into a zero plastic zone.



"We have engaged Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) to conduct a survey and introduce different alternatives of plastic carry bags and containers in the CB market. The report submitted by KSCH has suggested certain alternatives that are not cheap. We are working upon providing subsidies to the 27 odd shopkeepers in the market to reduce the rate of these alternatives," said a senior NKDA official.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the West Bengal Sustainable Business Council of Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Solid Waste Management, NKDA Chairman Debashis Sen said their latest intervention in this area has been the concept of "Zero Shop".

"We have started Zero Waste Shop where people can donate their old clothes and NKDA will resale them after washing those, starting at Rs 20 only. We found out that 400 people purchased these dresses and we are very enthused to see that people care about sustainability. We are running out of stock and organisations are donating old clothes. We urge people to donate their old clothes and not to throw them away. We also encourage people to buy old washed clothes and promote reuse," Sen added.

Sourav Mukherjee, president, KSCH, said they had started recycling waste in 2015, involving 15 marginalised women. "It was on May 9, 2019 when they got their first exposure at Eco Park gate number 4 to showcase the waste recycled products in collaboration with NKDA. Now, we are working with 3,687 vulnerable women on solid waste recycling," he added. The sale counter of Zero Shop at Biswa Bangla Gate Ground opposite Rabindra Tirtha is doing great since its opening on January 23. A total of 122 persons purchased recycled clothes on the first two days.