NKDA to use special tech for tertiary treatment of waste water

Kolkata: In a significant stride towards water conservation, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is planning to use a special technology for tertiary treatment of waste water near New Town Mela Ground. NKDA chairman Debashis Sen has instructed concerned engineers to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on this matter.

"Tertiary treatment of waste water is being done on a small scale in Biswa Bangla Convention Centre with the recycled water used for gardening and washing roads and flushing toilets. We are planning to use the same for the fountains, the pay and use toilets, watering of the grass and plants at New Town Mela Ground," a senior NKDA official said.

Sen along with two senior NKDA officials made a one-day trip to Bengaluru to understand the water and waste management strategies followed by them.

"We saw how in Cubbon Park that is spread over 300 acres tertiary treatment of sewage water was being done after its usual conventional treatment in STP (Sewerage Treatment Plant) using membrane technology. This water is used to irrigate not only the Cubbon Park but also elsewhere," the official said.

The NKDA team also gained knowledge about their efforts to reduce leakage of water. "I have asked concerned engineers to estimate the percentage of UFW in New Town so that we can take steps to control it. Incidentally, the UFW in Salt Lake Sector-5 is only 3-4 per cent which is by some estimates quite superior to most Indian cities and comparable to world standards. With reduction of UFW and increased recycling, we wish to have a goal in New Town to have 25 per cent of daily requirement of 135 litres per capita per day to be met from recycled and leak-saved water in next five years," the official added. Mpost