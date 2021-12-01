NKDA to urge state to declare 'Pakhi Bitan' as biodiversity site

kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority will urge the state government to declare Pakhi Bitan as a heritage bio diversity site.



The decision was taken at the inaugural meeting of New Town Bio Diversity Board, which was set up on Tuesday.

The board will have representatives of Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), NKDA, Pollution Control Board, state Forest department , NGOs working in the field of Environment and representatives of the residents of New Town. There is a three acre plot, which has been preserved as it is to allow the natural flora and fauna to grow and where birds come and natural bio diversity is maintained. The newly-set up board in New Town will urge the state Bio Diversity Board to declare the site as a Bio Diversity site.

NKDA is setting up a smart pavement near Rabindra Tirtha and a tender has been floated to select a firm which will be assigned with the job.

NKDA has increased the green cover of New Town and has taken several steps to reduce carbon emission. It has introduced electric buses, set up cycle tracks to encourage cycling and share cycle scheme.