NKDA to raise embankment of Bagjola canal to end waterlogging woes

kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will raise the embankment of Bagjola canal to combat the menace of waterlogging.



A tender to assign the work to a contractor has been floated and work is likely to begin soon. The embankment will be raised between 3.5 to 4 metres above mid-sea level.

A multi disciplinary committee has been set up and talks are on with senior officials of the state Irrigation and Water supply department and state Urban Development department.

NKDA has taken up elaborate measures to ensure waterlogging-free New Town. Work is already on to set up a drainage pumping station that will clear the accumulated water in vast areas surrounding City Centre 2 and Chinar Park.Four more drainage pumping stations will be set up. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged all the urban local bodies, autonomous bodies and the district magistrates to do the dredging operation, repairing of embankment, etc during the dry season so that the works are completed before monsoon.There was no waterlogging in New Town during the moderate-to-heavy rains that lashed the area during cyclone Jawad.