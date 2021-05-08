NKDA to open 2nd Covid testing centre

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will soon open a second centre for conducting RT-PCR test.



The centre is likely to come up at the New Town Mela ground. One centre is presently operating at the ticket counter of Eco Park, which is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco) has taken special measures to ensure that the residents of Snehodiya, all of whom are senior citizens, don't get infected. Most of the residents have completed the vaccination course consisting of two jabs. The nursing staff and those engaged in housekeeping are staying at Snehodiya and outsiders are not allowed due to the pandemic. The food is being served in rooms. A private 100-bed Covid hospital, Ujjivani, was inaugurated by Debashis Sen, Chairman of NKDA. It is situated close to the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.