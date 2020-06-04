NKDA to build more graded cycle tracks in New Town

Kolkata: On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has decided to construct more graded cycling track in New Town.



NKDA officials headed by its chairman Debashis Sen took part in a symbolic function to observe the day. NKDA has already constructed 29 km graded cycle track, the highest by any state in the country. It will request each family to have a bicycle that is pollution-free and can be used by maintaining physical distancing. Even the doctors suggest cycling to keep oneself fit and healthy.

NKDA will reintroduce the cycle sharing scheme shortly, under which people can hire a bicycle to visit places where they want to visit and then leave the cycle on the stand after paying the requisite charges. Each bicycle will be fitted with GPS. NKDA also proposes to introduce car-free Sundays in specified areas to encourage cycling.

On World Bicycle Day, the Chief Minister tweeted: "Bicycles empower. Bicycles are environment-friendly. Our Govt in #Bengal has distributed 1 crore+ bicycles to boys/girls of all communities under Sabooj Sathi scheme, enabling them to attend school even from far-off places. This has reduced drop-out rate."

Stating the success of the project, Banerjee maintained in the tweet: "BicyclesThe Sabooj Sathi project was declared a 'Champion Project' at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes, given by ITU, a United Nations organisation in 2019, out of 1,140 projects across 18 categories."