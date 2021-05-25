NKDA takes steps to combat Yaas

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has taken elaborate measures to combat cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit Kolkata along with North and South 24-Parganas on May 26.

A high-level virtual meeting was held at NKDA on Monday afternoon. Debashis, Chairman of NKDA presided over the meeting. The officials, who had prior experience of Amphan, shared their views. The engineers were asked to check all the solar panels and tighten the screws. In 2020, the heavy wind had affected solar panels. The officials have been asked to ensure that all the windows, including those at the glass house situated within Eco Park are shut properly. Glass house was badly hit during Amphan.

Trident and other lamps, which are not regularly used, will be switched off to minimise chances of accident or short circuit. Debashis Sen will be present at the control room at Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) while the control room at NKDA will be manned by the senior officials.

A cyclone shelter will be set up at the multi-storeyed car parking lot under Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA), where people living in mud houses can be accommodated in case of emergency. Special arrangements will be made to clear the trees that might get uprooted and block the main thoroughfare to make easy passage for emergency vehicles and ambulances. The drains have been cleared to prevent water-logging that might take place due to heavy rains in some pockets in Sector V.