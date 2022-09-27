NKDA takes measures to ensure congestion-free Durga Puja

kolkata: All Durga Puja committees in New Town will display posters to create awareness against Dengue.



The posters will be supplied by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA said several meetings have been held with the Puja organisers and they were told about the dos and don'ts. The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said all the Puja committees in Kolkata will put up display boards to create awareness against Dengue. Sen said a huge crowd in New Town is expected this year as those who come to Kolkata from the districts will avail the East-West Metro from Sealdah to reach Sector V to visit New Town. Senior police officials have prepared a blueprint for traffic management and ensure that the roads should be congestion free. A big Puja will be held at the New Town City Square ground which is likely to be a crowd puller. A traffic management plan has been made so that the visitors can reach the pandal without any trouble. The Durga idols in New Town will be immersed at Upasanasthal. Senior officials of NKDA and police have inspected the site and necessary arrangements have been made to make smooth immersion. Meanwhile, the New Town Sarbajanin Durga Puja, scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday, has many firsts to showcase, including all-women teams of priests and 'dhakis'. The first community Durga Puja in the satellite township located on the northeastern fringes of Kolkata is focussed on 'Mother Bengal' and women empowerment. "All four priests of the Puja are women, as are the 12 'dhakis' and around a dozen performers of 'Dhunuchi Naach'," secretary of the Durga Puja committee said.