NKDA starts special camp to collect property tax

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is organising a special property tax camp to facilitate the taxpayers, especially the senior citizens, who face difficulties in paying taxes online. It is being organised on the ground floor of the Utility Building near Tank no. 3 and will continue till March 31.



NKDA has adopted the Unit Area Assessment (UAA) system for calculation, assessment and collection of property taxes within its jurisdiction with effect from April 1, 2018. NKDA's property tax system is a completely online process, allowing the taxpayer to submit self-assessment of property tax as well as pay the tax online through the e-District portal of the state government.

"Some people, especially the senior citizens who are not tech savvy, are finding it difficult to calculate their tax and make payment online. The camps are proving to be of great help," a senior NKDA official said.

NKDA has introduced Tax Sathis. There are 21 empanelled Tax Sathis, who are digital resource personnel, assisting property owners, completely free of charge, in online assessment, filing, and payment of property taxes.

Property tax collection both in Sector 5 (NDITA) and New Town had decreased last year till March 17 because of the Covid situation. In 2019-20, NDITA collected Rs 64.66 crore while for FY 2020-21, till 17.3.2021, collection was Rs 46.71 crore. Property tax collection during two financial years (as on 17/03/2021) in New Town during 2019-20 fiscal was Rs 43.09 crore while in financial year 2020-21, it was Rs 31.29 crore (till March 17).

NKDA has also come up with a property tax helpline (033 – 2324-2127) which is functional throughout the working hours of the property tax office from Monday to Friday (except on public holidays). On an average, the helpline receives 50-60 calls daily.