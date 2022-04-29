NKDA sets up 13 water ATMs in New Town

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) continues to distribute water pouches free among public in view of the scorching heat.



The water pouches are distributed from 9am to 4pm and will continue till May 31. On Thursday, 3500 pouches had been distributed among the people. The camp to distribute water pouches has been set up opposite Rabindra Tirtha.

NKDA has set up 13 water ATMs across New Town. Some of the areas where the water ATMs have been set up are at Narkelbagan, Pyacha More, Akankha, Nazrul Tirtha, New Town bus stand and infront New Town police station among others.NKDA officials visited the water pouches distribution camp as well as the water ATMs.