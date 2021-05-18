NKDA sets priority on giving 1st jab to elderly & 45+ frontline workers

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has brought in some significant changes in vaccination pattern with the Health department widening the gap between two doses of Covishield to 84 days. NKDA is now prioritising first dose vaccination for 70 plus residents, who have not yet received the first jab, and frontline workers, who are aged above 45. "We have stopped administering the second dose of Covishield with the gap between two doses increased to 84 days. In our two vaccination centres at NKDA terminus building beside Pride Hotel and at the 4th floor of CB community building (with elevator facilities) near Novotel we have started inoculating senior citizens above 70 years of age and frontline workers above 45 years of age that include health workers, ambulance drivers, medicine suppliers etc," a senior official of NKDA said. It has also created a separate venue exclusively for vaccinating the hawkers at NKDA football ground.

Those in the age group of 18 to 44 years will be inoculated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while those 45-year-old and above will receive the jab on Tuesday and Thursday. "We are not encouraging walk-in vaccination to avoid queues at the centres. People interested to take the dose can send an email at covid19@nkda.in and dial round-the-clock helpline number 18001037652. They will be informed in advance about the timing and venue depending upon vaccine availability and accordingly can turn up and get the jab," the official added. When it comes to Covid testing, Rapid Antigen Test is being carried out on first-come-first-serve basis at a centre near Webel Fujisoft building while RT-PCR tests are being done at three venues — Eco Park gate 1, New Town Mela ground and another outside Mela Ground in collaboration with private diagnostic centres at a rate fixed by the government. NKDA has arranged facilities of a Safe Home with 30 beds at NBCC complex in Action Area III and 10 beds have been capped with oxygen.