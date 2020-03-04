NKDA releases block-level waste management plan

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) released the first block-level solid waste management plan on Saturday. This is the first such plan ever prepared. The idea is to micro-plan for cleanliness, waste collection and waste segregation in details.



It may be mentioned that the state Urban Development department has asked all the civic bodies and autonomous authorities to prepare plans for proper disposal of solid waste.

There are 224 plots of various sizes in CB block in New Town, of which 55 plots are vacant. At 53 plots, buildings are under construction. Thus, roughly 47% of the plots don't have any population. The number of people in 524 houses is 1,631.

Another feature is the fact that in 27 flats of cooperative housings, paying guests stay in groups, working in nearby IT offices. The Fairfield Hotel Complex, along with some showrooms and shops constitute a bulk generator of solid waste. There are 8 streets with a combined length of 2,990 m. A "black spot" has also been identified, where people dump garbage. The area will be fenced soon to prevent such waste from piling up.

Elaborate plans have been made for compactors and waste bins that will be installed for disposal of solid waste. It has been proposed to put up the compactors (one with two compartments for dry and wet waste) and 16 bins with 240 litre capacity each on the side of the road.

The compactors will be geo-fenced by tracking devices so that the block ambassadors can know where they are located at any given time, using an app.

Contact numbers of nodal persons of agencies entrusted with sweeping roads and collecting litter have been provided in the plan book. Two citizen volunteers and an NKDA supervisor will be teamed up to oversee the entire operation.