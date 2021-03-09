NKDA plans for plastic-free market

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has started preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for making its market at CD Block in New Town plastic-free.



"The residents of the neighboring blocks will be given a pair of cloth bags for free. Every family will be reached by volunteers at his or her house each month to encourage them to use cloth bags. Good behaviour will be rewarded by putting up their portraits on a "wall of fame" at the entry point in the market," a NKDA official said, adding that the shop owners will ask people to pay for the cloth bags or buy the same from a designated store in the market in case they forget to bring the free one.

An NGO has been roped in for documenting the behaviour outside the market. Security personnel at NKDA will enforce the rules. Decomposable plastics made from starch will be made available for meat and fish sellers at subsidised prices. The subsidy will taper off at the end of 18 months. Last 6 months will be used to ensure a sustainable behaviour from all concerned including suppliers, shop keepers and residents. One NGO will be supported with volunteer costs for spearheading the interventions

NKDA chairman Debasish Sen along with CEO Animesh Bhattacharya recently held a meeting with Director of CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology) at Haldia and got insights regarding alternatives to plastic. A meeting was also held with stakeholders. NKDA is likely to roll the project by first week of April.