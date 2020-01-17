NKDA on war footing for segregating waste at source

Kolkata: The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is going all out to make segregation of garbage at source a grand success.

NKDA has provided two trash bins, to dump wet and dry waste separately, to the members of housing cooperatives and bulk housing cooperatives. Efforts are underway to provide the two bins to individual households shortly.

Recently a review meeting was held in NKDA, where all the senior officials including its chairman Debashis Sen was present.

It may be mentioned that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are yet to start the drive to segregate garbage at source. NKDA is the only civic body that has started segregating garbage at the source so meticulously.

In February 2019, the residents took a pledge to segregate garbage at source and also took part in a walk supporting the cause. More awareness campaign is scheduled to celebrate the occasion. NKDA will also publish a fact sheet containing details of the drive, the problems felt in segregating garbage and how they can be ironed out.

Dry waste comprises paper, plastic, glass and steel. The recyclers have told the NKDA authorities that they would not be able to recycle multi-layer plastics.

Around 2.5 tonnes of dry waste are collected every day in New Town.

The dry waste is then taken and segregated. The conservancy workers of NKDA visit the households to collect two bins containing wet and dry waste every day.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that the conservancy workers visit every household and collect the waste.