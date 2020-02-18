NKDA goes paperless
Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has moved one step forward to make it a paperless office.
The first e-file was cleared by the senior officials of NKDA on Tuesday. NKDA becomes state's first development agency that has introduced e-filing system.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has often stressed on paperless offices to provide better services to people. The state government has improved its position in the national e-governance ranking as well.
The NKDA has taken steps so that e-files are introduced from the first level when a proposal is put forward.
It has already introduced online sanction of building
plans, payment of trade license fees, property tax as well as mutation.
Paperless offices speed up disposal of files and people do not have to visit offices to get their work done.
