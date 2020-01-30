NKDA gears up to relieve people staying near construction sites from respiratory distress

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has made elaborate plans to give relief to the people who stay near construction sites and often complain about breathing difficulties, burning sensation in the eyes and other health problems.



Those who live in the areas where new structures are coming up, often complain of acute breathing difficulties. The condition of those who suffer from dust allergy is even worse. Many of the sufferers have approached NKDA, requesting it to take up some measures to stop this menace.

Shipra Chowdhury, who stays at street number 546, Action Area II, said that her doctor has advised her to wear breathing mask, particularly during the day, to prevent chances of respiratory distress.

Dr A G Ghosal, renowned chest specialist and director of National Allergy Asthma Bronchitis Institute (NAABI), said all those who live in the buildings that are situated closed to construction sites should wear breathing masks. He said wearing of masks should be made mandatory for those who complain about itching in the eyes along with respiratory distress. The vulnerable area spans 200 meters from a site of construction and it is the duty of the government to ensure that those suffering from dust related diseases are provided relief, he maintained. To address the issue the board of NKDA, in its meeting on January 27, adopted a special resolution. The board resolved that during grant of sanction for building plan, a condition/clause shall be introduced in the plan sanction permit as follows: "The construction area/buildings should be wrapped in cloth/jute/other protective material to act as dust barriers. Actions as appropriate for reduction of dust and elimination of possibility of debris/dust outside own property should also be taken".

A notification to this effect will be published soon and put up on the website of NKDA.