NJP-Darjeeling DHR special AC tri-weekly service suspended till Dec

Darjeeling: The special AC Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) tri-weekly New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling service has been discontinued till December owing to some technical problems.



The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had introduced a tri-weekly AC train service between NJP and Darjeeling from September 26 this year consisting of an AC vistadome coach and an AC dining car-cum-power bogie. Both the coaches accommodated around 23 passengers.

The special train plied on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from NJP and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from Darjeeling. The fare was Rs 1,500 for a seat in the vistadome and Rs 1,300 in the dining car. "This service has been suspended till December owing to technical problems in the power generation system. The problem will be rectified shortly. The regular NJP-Darjeeling service is running. Vistadome coaches are available in the joyride services," stated Sabyasachi De, CPRO, NFR. Though during the tourist season, the DHR services are packed to capacity, this Puja season, the demand was a bit low. Passenger flow is at a 50 per cent low and there were hardly any takers for the special NJP-Darjeeling AC service, claim DHR insiders. From January, tourist flow further dips in the Hills and it continues till March. However, the NJP-Darjeeling passenger service is running packed. Currently, there are 12 joyrides operating from Darjeeling station. Out of the 12, eight are hauled by diesel locomotives and the remaining four by steam. The 16 km joyride starts from Darjeeling Railway station to Ghoom and back with stoppages at the famous Batasia Loop and Ghoom Railway museum.

The joyrides cost Rs 1,600 per passenger for vistadome coach; Rs 1,500 for steam service and Rs 1,000 for diesel service. The DHR is a major attraction especially among foreign tourists. It was inscribed as a World Heritage site on December 2, 1999.