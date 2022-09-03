'Nivodhata' organised for students of Sister Nivedita University

KOLKATA: 'Nivodhata', an orientation programme for the students admitted in Sister Nivedita University for the upcoming academic season, was held on Friday at the Biswa Banga Convention Centre in the presence of its Chancellor Satyam Roychowdhury, Vice-Chancellor Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Registrar Suman Chatterjee, Techno India Group CEO Sanku Bose and other faculty members of the university.



The programme was graced by Guests of Honour Padmabhusan Bikash Chandra Sinha, Srimat Swami Shastrajnandaji Maharaj (president, Ramkrishna Mission Saradapith, Belur Math), Srimat Swami Kripakaranandaji Maharaj (Secretary, Ramkrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar), T V Srinivas Shenoy (Chief, New Materials and Business, TATA Steel & president of CMA), Rajendra Khandelwal (MD, Dhanwantari Group and Hony.Consul of Niger).

Roychowdhury said the university was all set to make the students future ready, so that they could face the global professional world and be the torch bearers of the country. Chattopadhyay expressed his love and compassion towards his students keeping his expectations even higher for this academic season. Sister Nivedita University was established with a vision in 2017 and it reached greater heights with every passing year. This has ensured that the dynamic image of the university is kept intact by the ever evolving students, faculty members and management. The motive of the university is to keep an eye on all-round development of an individual and shaping of young in a way that is useful to the social circle.

The university has its infrastructure and resources to cater to the present generation of students.