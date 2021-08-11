Niti Aayog certifies M R Bangur as best district hosp in country

KOLKATA: M R Bangur Hospital, situated in the southern fringes of the city, emerges as the best district hospital in the country as certified by the NITI Aayog. The new acclaim given by the Central agency is just another 'feather in cap' for the state government.



The NITI Aayog has written a letter to the state Health department on Monday announcing the M R Bangur hospital as the best district hospital for overall performance in the year 2018-2019.

According to sources, various parameters came into consideration during the assessment done by the highest Central agency, which includes the infrastructure of the hospital and the quality of health services extended by the hospital to the patients, among others.

This may not appear as a striking spectacle for all the naysayers, particularly the BJP leaders who always blow their political trumpet to malign the Mamata Banerjee government even at a time when the entire state machinery has been fighting to combat the crisis, feel some political analysts in the state.

The hospital has over 300 beds functional for the patients. How many patients the hospital treats on a daily basis was also considered as an important factor and also the quality of health services provided to the patients. How the doctors and nurses deal with the patients, infrastructural facilities were also determining factors.

Dr Sisir Naskar, medical superintendent of the hospital, said: "We have been certified as the best district hospital for the performance of the hospital in 2018 -19. It has been a result of a collective effort put by the doctors, nursing staff members, other health professionals, pharmacists. It is indeed a proud moment for the hospital as it has secured top position in the rating.

It may be mentioned that M R Bangur Hospital has been relentlessly working amid the Covid situation. Many Covid patients are being treated in the hospital as a Covid designated hospital.