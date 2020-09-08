Nirmal Maji undergoes surgery

Kolkata: Minister of state for Labour department Dr Nirmal Maji who was admitted to the SSKM hospital on Thursday after suffering brain hemorrhage, has undergone a surgery on Monday.

According to the SSKM Hospital sources, Dr Maji's health condition is stable. A team of doctors led by Dr Subhasish Ghosh, neuro-medicine carried out the surgery to remove the blood clot that had been created following the brain hemorrhage. Dr Maji has been kept in the ICU under close monitoring of the doctors. A 4-member team of doctors was constituted for the treatment of Dr Maji.

Maji had suffered a subdural hematoma. The team comprises a SSKM Director Dr Manimoy Banerjee, Cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal, neurosurgeon Dr Subhasish Ghosh, neuro-medicine Dr Biman Kanti Roy.