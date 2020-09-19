Nirmal Maji to be released from hosp

Kolkata: Minister of state for Labour department Dr Nirmal Maji is set to be released from the SSKM Hospital on Sunday after his health condition has improved.

Dr Maji who is also the president of the West Bengal Medical Council had suffered brain hemorrhage on September 3 and he was admitted to the SSKM Hospital.

A 5-member team of doctors had been constituted for the treatment of Dr Maji. According to the doctors, Dr Maji had suffered a subdural hematoma. Later the team of doctors removed the blood clot in his brain during a surgery. Around 18 stitches have already been removed and the doctors are keen on releasing

Maji to avoid any infection.

He has expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had extended all sorts of assistance to him. "Chief Minister had sent me a letter and cake on my

recently concluded birthday. She also enquired about my health all the time. I am delighted to see her always on my side," Dr Maji said from hospital on Friday.