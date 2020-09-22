Nirmal Maji released from SSKM hospital

Kolkata: Minister of state for Labour department Dr Nirmal Maji has been released from the SSKM Hospital on Monday after his health condition improved. The medical board has however prescribed a complete bed rest for Dr Maji for 4 weeks.



"I have seen death from the close quarter. I am thankful to our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has taken care of my treatment and she keeps enquiring about my health condition. I express my gratitude to Banerjee and also many of my party colleagues who had visited me at the hospital. I am also thankful to those who offered prayer at Puri temple, Dakshineswar temple and also at Tirupati," Dr Maji said.

Maji who is also the President of West Bengal Medical Council said that he has been advised to undertake a mild walk inside the room. Maji has however started taking a stock of the overall situations of various hospitals. Dr Maji had toiled hard since the Covid appeared and he had to work hard to ensure better Covid treatment facilities at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he is the chairman of Rogi Kalayan Samity.