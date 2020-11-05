Nirmal Maji released from hosp

Kolkata: Minister of state for labour department Dr Nirmal Maji who was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on October 17 after testing positive for COVID-19 was released from the hospital on Wednesday.



More than 200 doctors and health workers thronged inside the hospital campus to greet Dr Maji with flowers.

Dr Amritesh Maji, his son was also released from the hospital. Amritesh was also admitted to the hospital after he had tested positive for the virus.

The doctors were worried as Dr Maji had various comorbidities. Prior to his admission at the CMCH, Dr Maji was admitted to the SSKM Hospital after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. He had undergone a surgery at the SSKM Hospital. According to the SSKM doctors, he had suffered a subdural hematoma.