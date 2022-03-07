Nirmal Maji becomes president of Kolkata chapter of IMA

kolkata: Dr Nirmal Maji has been elected as the president of the Calcutta chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) by defeating his rival Dr Prasanta Bhattacharya by 9 votes.



Both Dr Maji and Dr Bhattacharya contested for the post of president.

Dr Maji served as the president of IMA's Calcutta chapter in previous three terms as well.

Dr Mousumi Banerjee, Dr Pradip Bhimani and Dr Ashim Sarkar have been elected as vice -presidents.

Dr Manab Nandi, who is the former Superintendent of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, has been elected as the secretary.

Dr Asif Iqbal, Dr Kaushik Basu and Dr Shilpa Basu Roy have been elected as assistant secretaries.

Dr Anirban Dalui has been elected as cashier.

Election was held on Saturday amid chaos. The counting of ballots started after 5 pm on Saturday.

The result was announced on Sunday afternoon.

It may be mentioned here that trouble broke out at the election of Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Calcutta branch when two factions of doctors within the association accused one another of resorting to malpractices.

One group accused the other of conducting false votes during the election.

As the situation went beyond control, the police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.