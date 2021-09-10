NIRF ranking: CU bags 4th spot, JU at no. 8; CM congratulates

KOLKATA: Calcutta University (CU) ranked fourth while Jadavpur University bagged the 8th spot among universities across the country in terms of its composite performance in the NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) ranking, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday.



Among the colleges in the country, St. Xavier's, Kolkata, ranked fourth while Ram Krishna Mission Vidyamandir in Belur, Howrah, bagged the fifth spot.

Above Calcutta University (CU) stands the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University, all central institutions.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her happiness as the institutions in Bengal ranked among the top ones.

"Elated to share that as per NIRF India Rankings '21, Calcutta University & Jadavpur University are the top ranking universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier's College, Kolkata & Ram Krishna Mission Vidyamandir, Howrah have also secured top ranks," Banerjee tweeted.

CU has topped among all state universities in India and among all institutions of higher education in Bengal. NIRF happens to be the authoritative national system for the ranking of educational institutions.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes all over India for the third consecutive year whereas the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was the best among research institutions, according to the NIRF rankings.

The sixth edition of NIRF rankings was announced on Thursday by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Any achievement encourages us to progress further in pursuit towards excellence. I owe this success to the entire team of Calcutta University," CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said. CU had ranked seventh among the universities while in the overall ranking of institutions across the country it bagged the 11th spot last year in NIRF. Among the top engineering colleges, IIT Kharagpur has secured fifth place.