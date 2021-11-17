Nip in air: Mercury set to dip by 3-4 degree Celsius in city from today, says weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the lowest temperature in the city will start dropping from Wednesday and the mercury will plunge by 3-4 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. The city dwellers will feel the cold particularly in the early morning and late night hours.



"North wind that carries the cold wave will have an uninterrupted flow into the South Bengal districts. Temperature will drop during the night hours and early morning hours giving a sense of winter cold while during day time the temperature will be on a higher side. The western districts will experience colder weather," a weather official said.

The city on Tuesday witnessed its highest temperature at 23.9 degree Celsius which was 6 degree below normal while the lowest temperature remained at around 21.2 degree Celsius which is 1 degree above normal. The relative humidity touched 93 percent while the lowest humidity remained at around 78 per cent.

Temperature slightly went up in South Bengal districts on Tuesday compared to the previous two days when the people felt winter cold following rains. The atmosphere has become little dry as the low pressure which was created to crease to have any effects. Most of the South Bengal districts will witness thick fog early in the morning hours due to which the traffic movement may be slow in several parts of South Bengal.

Kolkata and various other south Bengal districts received rainfall on Sunday and Monday leading to a sudden in the mercury. As a result people felt winter cold in the past two days. A low pressure had triggered the rainfall and the coastal districts received more rainfall. The sky will remain clear in almost all the south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. The MeT office has not however officially announced the date when the winter will set in. It is assumed the winter will set towards the middle of December.