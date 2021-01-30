Nine Cyber crime labs launched to speed up probe process

Kolkata: In a bid to speed up the investigation process, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma, on Friday virtually inaugurated 9 Cyber Crime Investigation Laboratories. These labs will assist the local police stations in investigating cyber crime related cases.



According to police sources, previously there was only one cyber crime investigation laboratory at Lalbazar.

While investigating the cases registered in the police stations across the city, if any help or assistance was needed regarding mobile tracking or other cyber crime detection techniques, investigating officers used to approach the laboratory at Lalbazar. As a result, the investigation process got delayed.

During the monthly crime conference, Sharma also inaugurated a cyber help desk for women at Lalbazar. Women can approach the help desk by calling on 8017100100 to get assistance and necessary suggestions if they fall prey to cyber frauds.

The top cop also launched an initiative named 'Sandhan' to find missing persons with help of several NGOs. Another initiative, 'Rakshakabach,' was also launched to make people aware of the cyber crime patterns. As part of this initiative, people will be made aware of do's and don'ts of online transactions and cyber frauds.

Sharma on Friday also inaugurated the second office of Pronam at the old Tollygunge police station

premises.