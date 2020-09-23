Nine arrested with 17 gold bars, counterfeit currency worth Rs 1.3 cr

Kolkata: Nine persons have been arrested with a huge amount of counterfeit Indian currency notes along with gold bars after a hot chase by the police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Monday night in Cooch Behar.



According to sources, on Monday night acting on a tip-off, a joint raid was planned by the SSB and cops from Kotwali police station. At night when the joint team of police and SSB jawans saw two sports bikes escorting a car, they instructed them to stop. But the bikes and the car increased speed and fled. The SSB jawans and police personnel chased them and near Dawaguri, the joint team intercepted the car and the bikes and detained nine persons.

During the search of the car, counterfeit Indian currency notes worth around Rs 1.3 crore and 17 gold bars were found. The notes were of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 denominations. As the car was found to be registered in Assam, it is suspected that the smugglers might be going to the North East to deliver the consignment. During preliminary investigation, police came to know that the car and the bikes were coming from Alipurduar. It is suspected that an interstate smuggling and Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racket is active in the area.