Nimtita railway station blast: CID detains one, hunt on to trace links

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained a man from Suti area who is suspected to have placed the bag containing the IED on the platform of Nimtita railway station which exploded later causing serious injuries to the Jakir Hossain, Minister of State (MoS) for Labour department and 23 others.

According to sources, during the probe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members came to know about a railway hawker who was seen on the platform with a bag which looked exactly like the one containing the IED.

Police suspect that the man has been asked to place the bag on the platform by someone who was trying to kill Hossain.

However, cops are also trying to find out whether the detained man has a link with any terror outfit or not. Police are also examining his mobile phone and call details

to find with whom he was in touch before the incident which took place on February 17 night.