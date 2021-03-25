Nimtita blast case: NIA searches houses of two persons in Murshidabad

Baharampur (WB): A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residences of two persons in West Bengal's Murshidabad district in connection with its probe into Nimtita blast case in which a state minister and several others were injured last month, sources said.

The five-member NIA team also visited Suti police station and held discussions with officers who investigated the matter initially.

After meeting the police officers, NIA sleuths searched the residences of the two persons, who are meat sellers, at Chadra locality.

One of the persons arrested in the case named the two as suppliers of "certain items to help manufacture the bomb", a source said.

Though none was arrested, the NIA officials sealed one of the houses. They also talked to local people in Chadra area.

The NIA has already questioned Trinamool Congress Suti candidate Imani Biswas in connection with the case.

The state CID was investigating the blast which took place at Nimtita rail station in Murshidabad district on February 17 seriously injuring Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain and 26 others.

The CID arrested two persons including a Bangladeshi in connection with the blast. The NIA took over the investigation earlier this month.

The minister is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.