Nimtala Ghat: 2 missing, 1 dead due to high tide in River Hooghly

KOLKATA: Two youths went missing and one died after they were washed away by tidal waves in the river Hooghly on Monday night. The incident took place at Nimtala Ghat.



The youths were reportedly clicking photographs in ankle-deep water. They did not bother to listen to the warnings of local people and police personnel.

According to sources, on Monday night a group of people from Beliaghata Barafkal area went to Nimtala crematorium to perform the last rites of a relative. While the cremation was underway, five youths from the group ventured into the river and started clicking selfies.

When the high tide struck the river, all of them were swept away. Among them, two persons—identified as Gopal Shaw Gond and Amit Roy—were rescued by the local people, while three others drowned.

Immediately, North Port police station was informed. Police along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel arrived at the spot and started a rescue operation. Due to high tide, DMG personnel had to stay back till the situation improved.

On Tuesday morning, Santosh Sonkar (45) was found floating near Ahiritola ghat. He was fished out of the water and rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead. DMG personnel are still searching for the two other youths. Neighbouring police stations have been informed about the incident.

Local people and members of the other groups that had come there to cremate the bodies alleged that the youths were drunk and had refused to come out of the water.