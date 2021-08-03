Nimta TMC worker's murder: 3 arrested

kolkata: The police have arrested three miscreants in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress worker Subhrajit Dutta in Nimta.



Earlier cops had arrested a man identified as Basudeb Das who is a close associate of a criminal Babulal Singh.

Dutta's family members claimed that Singh was behind the murder as on July 21 Dutta got involved in a scuffle with him over a personal dispute. Singh had borrowed a good amount of money from Dutta which he was returning.

Dutta was killed on July 21 night while he was returning from the local party office.

Near Banik more in Nimta, he was shot five times. On Sunday night police arrested Soham Das, Biplab Halder and Sagar Das for their involvement in the murder.

"While Sagar was riding the motorcycle, Soham had shot Dutta. Halder was present at the spot as he is the conspirator," police sources said.

The accused persons were produced before the Barrackpore court on Monday and have been remanded in police custody for seven days.

They are being interrogated to find out various details related to the case, sources said.