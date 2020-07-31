Nikhilananda Sar dead, CM tweets condolence

Kolkata: Veteran CPI(M) leader Nikhilananda Sar died in Burdwan on Friday. He was 84 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death and in her message, she said: "My condolences to his family and party colleagues."

Nikhilananda Sar was a front ranking of the peasant movement in undivided Burdwan. He was an MLA from 1969-1972 and again from 1977 to 1991. He was elected from Mangalgot Assembly constituency. He was an MP from 1998-2009. He was an integral part of the peasant movement, which was led by Harekrishna Konar and Benoy Chowdhury in the 1960s. When the Left Front came to power in 1977, he became an MLA. He was an important leader of the Burdwan lobby of the CPI(M) led by Benoy Chowdhury, Saroj Mukherjee, Mansur Habibulah and Mahboob Zahedi. He was an MLA in the United Front ministry.