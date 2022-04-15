Nijaswani: At least 13L SHGs in state to come under one umbrella

kolkata: In a bid to simplify the process of providing aid to Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to bring about 13 lakh SHGs—which benefit about 1 crore families—under one umbrella scheme. According to sources, this scheme has been christened as 'Nijaswani' by the Chief Minister herself.



Presently, these SHGs come under various state government departments, making the process of receiving benefits tedious and time-consuming.

The Chief Minister is likely to launch a 'dedicated portal' for this new scheme during the Bengal Global Business Summit, as reported. According to reports, recently a Central government team during their recent visit to the state was informed about the launch of this scheme. As per reports, the team lauded this initiative of the state government. Sources said the team reportedly stated that this initiative was probably the-first-of-its-kind in the country. They also stated that it would become a 'model scheme' for the entire country.

However, this scheme is not the first-of-its-kind in state. Earlier, in 2020 under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'Joy Bangla' scheme was started, which brought senior citizen pension under one umbrella. Under this scheme, Rs 1,000 is given to its entitled beneficiaries.

Out of the 13 lakh SHGs, 9 lakh come under the Panchayats and Rural Development department. As per sources, the department has been entrusted with the task of executing the scheme.

The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has been given the responsibility of management of SHGs in urban areas. Some of the SHGs are also under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

The data related to all these SHGs will be available in the portal.

According to sources, the portal will have all details of the SHGs, including their name, address, registration number and other financial matters related to them. The central data bank of the state government will have the necessary details about all the SHGs.

Thus, it will be easier for the state government to assess the success rate of these SHGs. It can be easily ascertained and monitored as to what kind of initiatives should be taken up for any particular SHG belonging to any specific region in the state. The portal will also help in assessment of the fund utilisation. After coming to power in 2011, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had taken several steps to empower women in the state and uplift their economic status.