'Night temp to drop by a few notches in 48 hrs'

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted pleasant and comfortable weather in the state after the spells of low pressure-induced rains are over.



The temperature during night will drop by a few notches both in north and south Bengal districts in the next couple of days.

Some pockets of north Bengal may receive slight rainfall later this week.

The weather will remain mostly dry in south Bengal districts. The temperature during day time will remain normal in all the south Bengal districts but it will drop during night by a few notches.

The city on Sunday registered its highest temperature around 32.9 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained around 24.2 degree Celsius. The highest humidity level remained around 97 per cent while the lowest humidity dropped to 49 per cent.

The weather office had earlier predicted that the situation in Kolkata would improve from the latter half of last week.

The sky turned clear and bright in various south Bengal districts from last Thursday.

The intensity of rainfall decreased in the city and its adjoining districts from last Wednesday. A heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in various north and south Bengal districts in the past two weeks.

The city witnessed rainfall during Durga Puja and the intermittent rainfall continued to lash various parts of south Bengal and also north Bengal till Lakshmi Puja.