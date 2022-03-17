Night curbs eased on March 17-18

KOLKATA: The state government on Wednesday provided relaxation in night curfew on March 18 too in view of

the Holi festival. A few days back, the state had ordered the lifting of night restrictions on March 17 from midnight to 5 am.

In an official notification, the state government said: "On the occasion of the Holi festival, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5 am as already relaxed for the night of 17 March, 2022, shall also be relaxed for the night of March 18, 2022." The night restrictions, however, will be in effect till March 31 excluding these two nights.