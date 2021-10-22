Night curbs: Clubs in Bengal change timings

Kolkata: With night restrictions getting imposed once again from Thursday, clubs in Bengal has also brought a change in their timings to ensure that Covid norms are followed.



Restrictions on all outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles have been reinstated from Thursday after a gap of 10 days from October 10 to 20 in view of Durga Puja.

The restrictions on outdoor activities will remain restricted from 11 pm to 5 am.

With the step taken by the state government to keep a check on the Covid cases,

most clubs in Kolkata have

also come forward to

extend all support to ensure maintenance of the Covid protocols.

The Calcutta Rowing Club has also brought a change in their timing. The clubs to now remain open from 12 noon to 10.30 pm.

The mini bar and catering services will be available

from 12 noon to 10.30 pm.

But no orders can be placed after 10 pm. The timing

of lawn bar would be from 3 pm to 10.30 pm while the main bar would remain open from 3 pm to 10.30 pm.

The members have to vacate the club premises "positively" by 11 pm.

The security personnel have been instructed to switch off all lights and fans at 11 am. One must have taken the first dose of vaccine for entry into the club.