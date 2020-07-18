Nicco Park turned into 'Safe Home'

Kolkata: One of Kolkata's leading amusement park Nicco Park has been converted into a Safe Home.



The Royal Courtyard Banquet in the south eastern corner of Nicco Park in Salt Lake Sector-V has been developed as a quarantine facility with 100 beds.

"There are families in Bidhannagar who live in small houses and do not have the infrastructure for keeping their family member with mild symptoms or asymptomatic who have tested positive in home quarantine in that small house. In such cases, the person will be kept in quarantine in this facility," a senior official of BMC's Health department said. BMC is managing the lodging of patients who will be kept in this facility.

BMC has already come up with a Covid testing centre opposite Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake, The check up of the patients in this facility are being done at the testing centre. The safe home at Nicco Park has become functional a few days back and around 10 persons have been kept at this facility.

Nicco Park has been closed since the third week of March right from the time when lockdown was imposed as a preventive measure to combat the spread of COVID-19

pandemic.

"We have decided to stand beside the state government in this time of crisis and so we have handed over our banquet hall for safe home," a senior administrative official of Nicco Park said.