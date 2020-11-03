NIA nabs 1 with terrorist link

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nabbed a person who allegedly has connection with the terror outfit Al-Qaeda on Sunday from Raninagar in Murshidabad.



According to NIA, a case was registered on September 11 following which 10 suspected terrorists were arrested from Kerala and West Bengal.

During investigation, the arrested persons were interrogated and NIA officials came up with a person's name identified as Abdul Momin Mondal of Nazrana village of Raninagar in Murshidabad. Mondal who was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings between the members of the terror outfit in India. Mondal, used to work as a teacher of a madrasah at Raipur in Murshidabad. It is suspected that he was using the madrasah as a link for new recruitment in the terror outfit.

This apart, Mondal was found to have been raising funds for further terrorist activities. After arresting Mondal, NIA officials conducted a search at his house and seized some digital devices which were for the terrorist

activities. Mondal was produced by the NIA at the District Court in Murshidabad and has been granted transit remand to take him to Delhi for further investigation.