NIA finds tunnel inside house of Abu Sufiyan

Kolkata: The NIA investigation revealed an underground secret chamber at the house of Abu Sufiyan at Ramnagar in Murshidabad. He is one of the nine terrorists associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the Al-Qaeda including six from Murshidabad in Bengal.



The six arrested from Murshidabad include Sufiyan, who is the head of the inter-state module. All the six persons were taken to NIA's office at Kolkata where they were repeatedly interrogated by the investigating officers. They were also being questioned by officers of the state Special Task Force (STF). However, the question that what was the purpose of the secret chamber is yet to be answered. However, according to the sources NIA officers are considering that it was meant for storing firearms.

The investigating officers have also come to know about a whatsapp group of which 22 persons including the nine arrested terrorists were members. As all the messages in the group have been deleted, the NIA's IT cell is working to retrieve the same.

Reports of receiving a huge amount of cash by Sufiyan was also being received by the NIA officers. Sources said that Sufiyan had made some phone calls on Friday evening and he did so only after getting a hint that he may get arrested. He also attempted to flee when NIA officers conducted the raid at his house.

The six arrested from

Murshidabad are scheduled

to be taken to Delhi on Monday.