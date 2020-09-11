NIA files chargesheet against Tania Parveen in connection with her association with Lashkar-e-Taiba

Kolkata: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed chargesheet against Tania Parveen in connection with her association with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The 750-page chargesheet has been submitted at the NIA's special court. She was arrested from her residence at Baduria in North 24-Parganas on March 20. She was arrested by the state Special Task Force and she was later handed over to the NIA. According to the sources, investigation revealed that she had been in contact with top activists of Lashkar-e-Taiba including Altaf Ahmed. The first year student of master's degree was also found to have contacted activists of the terror groups. She had made international calls to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Sources said that a team comprising senior officers of NIA also went to Kashmir after interrogating her. The investigating officers have also come to know that she was also being entrusted with the responsibility of providing motivational speech and started an online module as well.

Police suspected her after a huge transaction of money in her bank account, despite

she was from an ordinary family, came to their notice. She was being booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of sedition (124 A IPC), conspiring to commit offences within or without India (121A IPC), criminal conspiracy (120 B IPC), cheating by personation (419 IPC) and cheating (420 IPC). Charges against Sections 13, 15, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UAPA and Section 66 of the IP Act has also been brought against her.

The next hearing in this connection is scheduled to be held on September 19.