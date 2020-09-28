NIA arrests one in connection with terror link

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from Murshidabad on Sunday for having an alleged link with a terror outfit.

According to sources, the accused Shamim Ansari was detained by the NIA officials suspecting his connection with terror outfit Al Qaeda. Ansari was picked up by NIA from his Jalangi residence on Saturday for interrogation. After grilling him for several hours, NIA officials found several ambiguities in his statement. Also Ansari failed to provide satisfactory answers to the investigators as well.

Later NIA arrested him. Also Ansari's mobile phone was seized.

Investigators came to know that Ansari had been to Kerala earlier as a migrant laborer. He would be taken to Delhi soon for more interrogation to find out what their plan was and who else is connected with the terror outfit.