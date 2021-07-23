'NHRC's report made by BJP & contains fabricated stories'

kolkata: Stating that she would not make any comment on the issue related to post-poll violence as the matter is sub judice, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted a report that was prepared by the BJP containing fabricated stories like fake videos to the Court.



It has been, moreover, made public before the Court gives its verdict.

The TMC supremo also claimed that her party workers were killed at the places where BJP won in the Assembly polls.

"There was no post-poll violence in the state. The incidents had taken place when the law and order situation was under the Election Commission's jurisdiction. I had taken oath on May 5 and made necessary changes in the administrative set up as all officers were changed by the EC. BJP kills people where they have won", Banerjee said.

She further said: "They have posted a BJP's man as a member of the NHRC. If needed, check his details on social media. The report was given as per the direction received from the BJP party office. It was made public before the Court gave its order in this connection. Fabricated incidents have been highlighted in the report in the line of circulating fake videos".