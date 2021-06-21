NHRC forms panel to probe plaints of post-poll violence

KOLKATA: Following the directive of Calcutta High Court, the chairperson of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Justice Arun Mishra formed a panel to probe into the complaints of alleged post poll violence in the state. Earlier, the state government had moved the High Court to seek a recall of its order asking the NHRC to submit a report on the alleged post-poll violence in the state.



The court, however, rejected the state government's plea and refused to recall its June 18 order. Meanwhile, the committee has been asked to start its process of inquiry on urgent basis. The committee will be headed by Rajiv Jain. Atif Rasheed, Vice Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities, Rajulben L. Desai, Member, National Commission for Women, Santosh Mehra, Director General (Investigation), NHRC, Pradip Kumar Panja, Registrar, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission and Raju Mukherjee, Member Secretary, West Bengal State Legal Services Authority, will also be part of the committee.

"This Committee shall examine all cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, complaints for which have already been received in the National Human Rights Commission or which may be received. The Committee shall also examine the complaints which have been received by the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority and also further complaints that may be received by the Legal Services Authority," stated the notification.