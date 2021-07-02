NHRC biased, not sending teams to probe violence in Tripura: TMC

KOLKATA: Slamming the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for not sending a team to probe incidents of violence in Tripura, Trinamool Legislature Party chief whip in Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Thursday said it was unfortunate that NHRC was maintaining a partisan attitude.



"It seems that human rights violations are happening only in the non-BJP states. Such a partisan view of the NHRC is unfortunate. It does not hesitate to send teams to Bengal and other non-BJP states but looks the other way when human rights violations take place in BJP-ruled states," Roy said.

The BJP had not performed well in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council polls in Tripura. Roy alleged that ever since the election results were declared in Tripura, the BJP workers unleashed a reign of terror in the state. "The members of the Opposition parties had been beaten up. Their houses had been torched and even, the women have not been spared. The Opposition parties drew the attention of the government and the bodies which are associated with human rights. However, no action has yet been taken in the matter," Roy added.

He said it was most unfortunate that the NHRC members had spoken to the BJP supporters only. Many Trinamool supporters were allegedly killed by the BJP workers during the election.

In Sitalkuchi, four innocent people had been gunned down but the NHRC did not say anything in the matter. Roy said in BJP-ruled states hundreds of cases had been reported where human rights were violated but the NHRC was sitting on those complaints.

It may be mentioned that the vice-chairman of NHRC, Atif Rashid, is an active BJP leader. It had been alleged that Rashid was trying to prove that post-poll violence in Bengal was alarming.

Commenting on this,

Roy said: "This is how the NHRC is functioning and how can we expect impartiality from them."