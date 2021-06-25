NGC members meet Guv, demand Gorkhaland

DARJEELING: On the heels of the demand for a separate North Bengal state, the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland found voice. Members of the National Gorkhaland Committee (NGC) met Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in Darjeeling with this demand.



Governor Dhankar is at present camping in Darjeeling. A NGC delegation met the Governor on Thursday. Trilok Dewan, former Darjeeling MLA and vice-chairman, NGC stated "BJP in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) has mentioned a permanent political solution for the Hills. We informed the Governor that for us a permanent political solution is the separate state of Gorkhaland or Union Territory at least comprising Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts along with contiguous areas of Dooars. We want separation from Bengal. We can't be part of the proposed North Bengal state." Dewan stated that the GNC supports the creation of a separate state or UT status to North Bengal but will not be a part of it.

"Our issue is not development. Our issue is identity. We are labeled as citizens of Nepal and are treated as second class citizens in Bengal. The Governor knows our problem" added Dewan.

Meanwhile, John Barla, the BJP MP from Alipurduar who has raised the demand for a separate state of North Bengal, arrived at the Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling on Thursday to meet the Governor. He was accompanied by 9 BJP Panchayat members and 1 Zilla Parishad member from Kumargram. BJP MP Nishit Pramanik was also in Darjeeling to meet the Governor.