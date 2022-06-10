Next year, full syllabus for HS exam beginning on March 14

Kolkata: The day when Higher Secondary examination result was published, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the dates of next year's HS exam.

WBCHSE president, Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that the HS exam next year will be on the full syllabus and it will be held from March 14-27. This year the HS exam was held at home venues due to the Covid situation but next year, the WBCHSE will go back to the earlier norms. Students will have to appear for exams in other schools from 2023. Relaxations were given them who appeared in this year's exam due to the pandemic situation.

The exam was carried out on a reduced syllabus this year on 56 subjects. "Next year, there will be no reduced syllabus and it will not be held at home venues like this year," said Bhattacharya.

On March 14 next year, first language papers will be held while on March 16, students will write the second language papers. On March 17, exams will be held on vocational subjects and on March 18, exams will be on Biological Science, Business Studies and Political Science.

On March 20, there will be Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, and History. On March 21, there will be Environment Studies, Physical Education, Computer Science and on March 22, exam will be held on Commercial Law, Philosophy, Sociology while on March 23, exam will be on Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy. Economics will be held on March 24 and Chemistry, Journalism, Sanskrit will be organised on March 25 while on March 27, Statistics, Geography etc exams will be held.